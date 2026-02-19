Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BWM Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,229 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 691,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after buying an additional 33,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,314,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,683,000 after acquiring an additional 109,854 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $91.48.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

