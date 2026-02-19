GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 49,915 Shares of Upwork Inc. $UPWK

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,915 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,534,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Upwork by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,862,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,580,000 after purchasing an additional 900,525 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,955,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Upwork by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 619,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $476,596.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 721,158 shares in the company, valued at $14,848,643.22. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $218,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 85,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,608.79. The trade was a 12.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 475,598 shares of company stock worth $9,231,586 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.06. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $22.84.

Upwork declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Upwork from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

