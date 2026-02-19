Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.05 Million Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Target were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Target by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 122.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. QVR LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 446.4% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.44 and a 52-week high of $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Wolfe Research upgraded Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.45.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

