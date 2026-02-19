Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sony by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sony by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Sony by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Sony by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sony from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sony to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Sony

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Price Performance

Shares of SONY opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

Featured Stories

