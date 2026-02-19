Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sony by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sony by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Sony by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Sony by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sony from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sony to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Key Headlines Impacting Sony
Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sony says it has developed technology to identify original source material inside AI‑generated songs, which could protect music rights and strengthen Sony Music’s licensing and enforcement revenue. Sony develops tech to identify source material for AI songs
- Positive Sentiment: Sony’s theatrical release “GOAT” opened strongly, boosting near‑term box office and studio momentum for Sony Pictures. GOAT opening weekend box office
- Positive Sentiment: Sony Pictures Animation set its next original film “Buds” for Christmas 2027 — a high‑season release that supports future content revenue and franchise value. Sony Pictures Animation dates next original movie ‘Buds’
- Positive Sentiment: Sony continues development on Spider‑Verse spinoffs (Spider‑Gwen, Spider‑Punk), supporting its valuable franchise pipeline. Spider‑Gwen and Spider‑Punk spinoffs in development
- Positive Sentiment: Sony reportedly will not raise PS5 hardware prices in 2026 and is focusing on in‑game/player spending, a strategy that can preserve unit demand while monetizing services. Sony won’t increase PS5 price in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Polygon’s roundup of what’s known about PlayStation 6 compiles specs/timing rumors but offers no confirmed launch window — useful context but not new company guidance. Everything we know about PlayStation 6
- Neutral Sentiment: New WF‑1000XM6 earbuds and WH‑1000XM6 headphone reviews/sales show continued product refresh and price promotions in consumer audio; supports hardware revenue but may pressure margins during promotions. Sony’s new WF‑1000XM6 earbuds promise better noise cancellation
- Negative Sentiment: Reports suggest PlayStation 6 development could be pushed to 2028–2029, a delay that would postpone a cycle‑restart revenue boost for Sony’s gaming segment. Sony PS6 launch may be delayed
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary and analysis raise the risk of future PS5 price hikes and consumer backlash — pricing uncertainty can pressure sentiment and future sales forecasts. As Sony considers more PS5 price hikes
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage flags competitive threats (e.g., renewed Steam Machine/Valve hardware narrative) that could compress PlayStation share in console/PC overlap markets. Steam Machine vs PS5: Sony should be worried
- Negative Sentiment: Sony cancelled a Thai‑inspired animated film after two years, a content setback that may indicate internal re‑prioritization or write‑downs (limited but negative for studio pipeline). Sony cancels Thai‑inspired animated film
Sony Price Performance
Shares of SONY opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Sony Profile
Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.
Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.
