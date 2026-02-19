United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.50.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.65, for a total value of $10,679,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,900. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,714 shares of company stock worth $218,011,238. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR opened at $476.05 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $519.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $485.84 and a 200-day moving average of $437.55. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

