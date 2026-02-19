Susan Williamson Ross Sells 200 Shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,922.06, for a total value of $1,584,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,915.16. This represents a 34.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Susan Williamson Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 5th, Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,091.62, for a total transaction of $1,618,324.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00.

NVR Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,519.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7,575.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7,707.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6,562.85 and a 52-week high of $8,618.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $139.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8,100.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,279.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 133,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NVR by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 64,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,900,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,546,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NVR by 34,923.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,777,000 after buying an additional 56,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,051,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

Featured Articles

