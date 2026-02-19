iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $61.0080, with a volume of 6291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.43.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $834.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded natural resource related stocks.

