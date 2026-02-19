Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$52.25 and last traded at C$52.15, with a volume of 8140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Keyera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.82.

Get Keyera alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEY

Keyera Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$45.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.17%.

Keyera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.