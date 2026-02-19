Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,019,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,449. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.

