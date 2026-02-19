Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.7790, with a volume of 14412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.4750.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Freehold Royalties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.5%

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 731.0%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.21%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd is a Canadian energy company focused on the acquisition and management of petroleum and natural gas royalty interests. Rather than directly exploring or producing hydrocarbons, Freehold earns a portion of production revenue from wells operated by third parties. The company’s portfolio spans a variety of royalty structures, including freehold and other non-operated interests, which provide exposure to oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids without bearing the full costs and risks of exploration and development.

Freehold’s assets are concentrated in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, with significant royalty interests in Alberta and British Columbia.

