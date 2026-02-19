Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $55.3670, with a volume of 21398856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 81,204 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,324,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,206,000 after buying an additional 889,976 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Equity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.