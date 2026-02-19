bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.62 and last traded at $110.62, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.10.
Separately, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded bioMerieux to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
bioMérieux is a global leader in in vitro diagnostics, specializing in the development, manufacture and distribution of diagnostic solutions that determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of assays and instruments for microbiological and immunoassay testing, including molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases, immunoassays for autoimmune and oncology markers, and traditional microbial identification and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.
