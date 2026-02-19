Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.8775 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th.

Edison International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Edison International has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Up 4.3%

EIX traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.68. 650,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,844. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

About Edison International

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.