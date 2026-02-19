Pattern Group (NASDAQ:PTRN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 32162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

PTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pattern Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pattern Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pattern Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pattern Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Pattern Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pattern Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Equity LLC acquired a new position in Pattern Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pattern Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pattern Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Pattern Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pattern Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000.

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

