Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CL

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report issued on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CL. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $95.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $100.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, COO Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $3,311,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,363.15. The trade was a 77.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,041.25. The trade was a 54.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock worth $17,486,693. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

