Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,088 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,444,000 after acquiring an additional 260,742 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 136,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 43,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

