GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.0% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 43.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.35 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.680 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE: GTES) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company’s portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

