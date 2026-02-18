NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR Holdings Decreased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,734 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewJersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $52,671,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 798,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 473,664 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,732,000 after acquiring an additional 317,932 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 194,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NewJersey Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $8,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $54.70.

NewJersey Resources Dividend Announcement

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 15.18%.The company had revenue of $604.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. NewJersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NewJersey Resources has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NewJersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewJersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewJersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $186,629.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,499.90. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About NewJersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation is a publicly traded energy services holding company headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey. The firm’s primary focus is on the safe and reliable distribution of natural gas, along with complementary energy services and renewable energy investments. Its operations center on delivering cost-effective solutions to residential, commercial and industrial customers throughout the state.

The company’s principal subsidiary, New Jersey Natural Gas, owns and operates an extensive pipeline network that spans northern, central and southern New Jersey.

