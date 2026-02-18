NEOS Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in S&P Global by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $546.00 price objective on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.33.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1%

SPGI opened at $410.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

