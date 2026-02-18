Appian (APPN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $189.33 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Appian Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. Appian has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 86.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,291,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 600,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Appian by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 524,420 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 80,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 375,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 475.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 252,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

