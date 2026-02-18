ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 202,050 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 233,752 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,015.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,015.7 days.

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASOMF opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.70. ASOS has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $4.07.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS plc is a leading online fashion and beauty retailer headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Founded in 2000 by Nick Robertson, Quentin Griffiths, Andrew Regan and Deborah Thorpe as “As Seen On Screen,” the company initially sold clothing inspired by celebrity styles. Over time, ASOS evolved into a comprehensive e-commerce platform, offering its own-brand apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products alongside a broad range of third-party labels. In the mid-2010s, the company expanded its model by launching a marketplace that enables independent brands and boutique sellers to reach ASOS’s global customer base.

ASOS serves millions of customers in more than 200 territories worldwide, with key markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States and Australia.

