CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $2.2268 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.2%

CNP stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.