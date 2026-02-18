The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:BODI) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:BODIGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BODI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Beachbody from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Beachbody from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Beachbody to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th.

Beachbody Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:BODI opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.12. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71.

Institutional Trading of Beachbody

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beachbody in the third quarter worth $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Beachbody by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Beachbody in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Beachbody in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Beachbody during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beachbody Company Profile

Beachbody is a consumer-oriented health and fitness company based in Santa Monica, California. Founded in 1998 by Carl Daikeler and Jon Congdon, the company originally gained prominence through at-home workout programs distributed on DVD. Over time, Beachbody has transitioned much of its content delivery to a subscription-based digital platform, offering on-demand streaming of exercise routines, meal plans and wellness coaching.

The company’s portfolio includes a range of branded fitness programs—such as P90X, Insanity, 21 Day Fix and Body Beast—alongside nutrition and supplement products marketed under the Beachbody Nutrition brand.

