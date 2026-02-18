Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $2.1531 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.77.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,773.28. The trade was a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $1,488,529.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,965.60. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,453,000 after acquiring an additional 689,961 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $47,952,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Jain Global LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 303,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,170,000 after purchasing an additional 240,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

