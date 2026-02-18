FY2025 EPS Estimates for Inplay Oil Cp Decreased by Analyst

Inplay Oil Cp (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Inplay Oil Cp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Inplay Oil Cp’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Inplay Oil Cp’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research cut Inplay Oil Cp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Inplay Oil Cp Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Inplay Oil Cp stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $302.88 million, a PE ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Inplay Oil Cp has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

About Inplay Oil Cp

InPlay Oil Corp (OTCMKTS: IPOOF) is a Calgary-based exploration and production company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets in Western Canada. The company’s primary operations are centered in the Montney and Charlie Lake formations of Alberta and northeast British Columbia, where it holds a significant land position. InPlay’s strategy emphasizes liquids-rich natural gas and condensate production, leveraging horizontal drilling and multi-stage completion techniques to enhance well performance and resource recovery.

InPlay’s asset portfolio comprises both established conventional reservoirs and emerging unconventional plays.

