Northland Securities Has Weak Forecast for ISSC Q2 Earnings

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Securities reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note issued on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Northland Securities has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Innovative Solutions and Support’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JonesTrading raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $21.41 on Monday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 million. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 31.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth $5,529,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 288,479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after acquiring an additional 275,286 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the third quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter worth about $2,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc (NASDAQ: ISSC) is a provider of technology solutions and mission support services to U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on defense, intelligence, and national security programs. The company delivers integrated program management, systems engineering, and advanced IT infrastructure support designed to enhance operational readiness and maintain secure, scalable environments for mission-critical operations.

Its core service offerings include systems integration, custom software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, and logistics management.

