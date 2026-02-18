Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.3%

GBNXF stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.74. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy is a midstream energy services company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, that provides crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products storage, terminalling, processing and transportation. With a network of terminals, pipelines, truck racks and processing facilities, the company serves producers, refiners, marketers and other midstream operators across Western Canada and parts of the U.S. Its comprehensive offerings include product handling, blending, distribution and marketing services tailored to meet fluctuating energy market demands.

Gibson Energy’s infrastructure portfolio includes crude oil and refined product terminals, an NGL fractionation facility and bulk storage sites strategically located near key supply basins such as the Alberta oil sands region and the U.S.

