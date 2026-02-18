TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Sells $557,081.28 in Stock

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Stefanski sold 36,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $557,081.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,594.64. This represents a 33.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. TFS Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFSL shares. Wall Street Zen cut TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of TFS Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFSL

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 117.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 87,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TFS Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for TFS Capital Bank, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company offers commercial banking and specialty finance solutions designed to meet the unique needs of small and mid-sized businesses. Through its bank charter, TFS Financial provides a full suite of deposit products alongside a range of lending options tailored to growing enterprises.

The bank’s lending portfolio includes equipment financing, working capital lines of credit, and term loans structured to support capital expenditures and operational needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.