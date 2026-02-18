27,092 Shares in Visa Inc. $V Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 202.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.21.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $319.14 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

