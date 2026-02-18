Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 681,297 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 784,400 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Genesco Stock Performance
NYSE GCO opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $301.40 million, a P/E ratio of -155.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genesco has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $41.31.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on Genesco in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Genesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.
The company’s retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.
