Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 681,297 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 784,400 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,270 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $301.40 million, a P/E ratio of -155.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genesco has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 61.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Genesco by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Research upgraded Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on Genesco in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of Genesco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.

The company’s retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

