38,258 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,478,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.15 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

