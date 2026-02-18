NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $13.15 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,870 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 334.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 634.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.16%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

Featured Stories

