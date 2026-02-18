Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,466 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $374.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $382.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.