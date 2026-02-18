Horrell Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,245 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Horrell Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total transaction of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares in the company, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $280.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 55.86% and a net margin of 8.05%.The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

