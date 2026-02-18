CenterBook Partners LP Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 46.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,717 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 698,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $184.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $190.98. The stock has a market cap of $286.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

