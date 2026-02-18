Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Somnigroup International in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Somnigroup International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE SGI opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.14. Somnigroup International has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Somnigroup International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.400 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Somnigroup International’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In related news, Director Simon Dyer purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,988,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,120. This trade represents a 666.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed robust top-line growth and margin improvement: revenue rose ~54.7% to $1.87B and GAAP EPS of $0.72 matched consensus; operating income and adjusted EPS also improved — evidence of underlying business strength. Somnigroup International Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 results showed robust top-line growth and margin improvement: revenue rose ~54.7% to $1.87B and GAAP EPS of $0.72 matched consensus; operating income and adjusted EPS also improved — evidence of underlying business strength. Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly cash dividend by 13% to $0.17/share (payable Mar 19; record Mar 5), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning more capital to shareholders. Yield implied is ~0.8%. Somnigroup Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

The board raised the quarterly cash dividend by 13% to $0.17/share (payable Mar 19; record Mar 5), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning more capital to shareholders. Yield implied is ~0.8%. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for detail on segment performance, Mattress Firm integration and management commentary — useful for investors who want color on drivers and cadence. SGI Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for detail on segment performance, Mattress Firm integration and management commentary — useful for investors who want color on drivers and cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups (Zacks and others) break down how key metrics compared to estimates and year-ago results — useful context but they largely confirm the above headlines. Compared to Estimates, SGI Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Analyst write-ups (Zacks and others) break down how key metrics compared to estimates and year-ago results — useful context but they largely confirm the above headlines. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.00–$3.40 was issued; management’s midpoint sits slightly below the current Street expectation (~$3.35), which likely disappointed investors looking for clearer upside. Q4 & FY2025 Results (guidance)

FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.00–$3.40 was issued; management’s midpoint sits slightly below the current Street expectation (~$3.35), which likely disappointed investors looking for clearer upside. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and liquidity/ leverage metrics may amplify downside: SGI trades at a high P/E (~57), has a debt/equity of ~1.51 and weak short-term liquidity (quick ratio ~0.38, current ratio ~0.75), which can make investors more sensitive to guidance misses or execution risk. No external article

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Somnigroup International by 843.3% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 395,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 353,657 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Somnigroup International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Somnigroup International by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 37,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Somnigroup International in the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Somnigroup International by 3,045.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,646 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

