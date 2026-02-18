Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,440,051 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 15th total of 5,101,066 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,568,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,568,946 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 86,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 918,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

ARCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arcos Dorados from $8.80 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is the largest independent McDonald’s franchisee in the world, operating under an exclusive license agreement with McDonald’s Corporation. The company develops, owns and operates quick-service restaurants, offering the full McDonald’s menu, including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, desserts and McCafé beverages. In addition to restaurant operations, Arcos Dorados manages supply chain logistics, property development, training and support services for its franchise network.

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Arcos Dorados serves 20 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

