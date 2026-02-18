First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp $USB

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,548,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,632,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,305,000 after purchasing an additional 456,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,569,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,766,000 after buying an additional 585,968 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:USB opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.02%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

