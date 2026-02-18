GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.68 Million Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,563,000. Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 227,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,771,000. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $9,581,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 142,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the period.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

URNM stock opened at $68.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.7432 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 339.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

