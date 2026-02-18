NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 21,851 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 65.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 24.1% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.47.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM opened at $251.96 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $256.70. The company has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.