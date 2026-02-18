NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 38,779 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,779 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.02.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

