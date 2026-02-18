Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 21,255 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,255 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,995,000 after buying an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,166,000 after buying an additional 622,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,920,000 after acquiring an additional 483,773 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.52 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.