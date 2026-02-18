Contrasting Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 1 0 3 0 2.50 Hesai Group 0 1 5 2 3.13

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.10, indicating a potential upside of 230.10%. Hesai Group has a consensus target price of $30.80, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Hesai Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $24.27 million 8.08 -$94.76 million ($0.35) -2.68 Hesai Group $284.57 million 13.17 -$14.02 million $0.42 63.74

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Hesai Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hesai Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hesai Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -134.46% -70.52% -44.06% Hesai Group 15.70% 8.04% 5.94%

Summary

Hesai Group beats Innoviz Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies



Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. It also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that raw point cloud data from Innoviz LiDAR products into perception outputs. The company operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It markets and sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through distribution channels. The company is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Hesai Group



Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

