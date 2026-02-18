ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,041,416 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 3,596,723 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,331,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,331,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ACM Research Price Performance

ACMR opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In other news, insider Fuping Chen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $2,314,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at $26,537,526.48. This represents a 8.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,342,600. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 206.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 78.9% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.

Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.