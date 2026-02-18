ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,041,416 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 3,596,723 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,331,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,331,573 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ACM Research Price Performance
ACMR opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.28. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $71.65.
Insider Activity at ACM Research
In other news, insider Fuping Chen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $2,314,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 802,708 shares in the company, valued at $26,537,526.48. This represents a 8.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,342,600. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded ACM Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACM Research
ACM Research Company Profile
ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) designs, develops and markets wet processing equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company focuses on advanced wafer cleaning technologies that address critical contamination-control requirements for logic, memory and advanced packaging applications. Since its founding in 2003, ACM Research has engineered modular platform tools that can be configured for a range of spin, scrub and batch cleaning processes.
Its product portfolio encompasses single-wafer spin cleaning systems featuring high-purity megasonic capabilities, dynamic chemical scrubbing modules for post-CMP residue removal and batch-process cleaning equipment designed for high-throughput production environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ACM Research
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.