Short Interest in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Drops By 16.4%

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 651,120 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 778,713 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,031 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 598,031 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Up 12.3%

AGAE stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 280.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc is a digital media and technology company focused on the development, production and distribution of live amateur sports content in the United States. The company’s flagship InPlay Sports division secures rights to high school and collegiate athletic events and streams those competitions across linear and digital channels. Through strategic partnerships with regional school conferences and venues, Allied Gaming aims to expand the reach of under-served amateur athletics audiences while creating new content monetization opportunities.

Allied’s content portfolio spans live event coverage, on-demand highlights and studio productions designed for distribution on television, web and mobile platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.