Northland Securities Reduces Earnings Estimates for PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of PHINIA in a research note issued on Friday, February 13th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for PHINIA’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for PHINIA’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.17). PHINIA had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHIN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut PHINIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of PHINIA stock opened at $75.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. PHINIA has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $78.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PHINIA’s payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PHINIA by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in PHINIA by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PHINIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in PHINIA in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in PHINIA by 350.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

