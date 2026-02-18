Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 507,972 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 580,773 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on THR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Thermon Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermon Group

Institutional Trading of Thermon Group

Thermon Group Trading Down 1.3%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 197,715 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Thermon Group by 15,981.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,317,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,991,000 after buying an additional 1,309,045 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,087,000 after buying an additional 133,145 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 1,043,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,777,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 11.26%.The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

(Get Free Report)

Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.