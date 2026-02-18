Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 507,972 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 580,773 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on THR. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Thermon Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
Institutional Trading of Thermon Group
Thermon Group Trading Down 1.3%
Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.78.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 11.26%.The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Thermon Group
Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.
Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.
