Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Insider Brian Small Purchases 6,600 Shares

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Brian Small purchased 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 per share, with a total value of £19,536.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of PINE stock traded up GBX 12.50 on Tuesday, reaching GBX 306.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,377,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,184. The company has a market capitalization of £350.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 284.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 575. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 379.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 415.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pinewood Technologies Group from GBX 700 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 725.

Key Headlines Impacting Pinewood Technologies Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Pinewood Technologies Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several directors and executives bought shares on Feb 16–17, signalling management confidence and providing a potential support level after the sell‑off. Read More.

Several directors and executives bought shares on Feb 16–17, signalling management confidence and providing a potential support level after the sell‑off. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Non‑executive directors and the CFO publicly increased their stakes (multiple filings reported), reinforcing the insider conviction narrative. Read More.

Non‑executive directors and the CFO publicly increased their stakes (multiple filings reported), reinforcing the insider conviction narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The board has issued statements that the company remains confident in its strategy and outlook despite the aborted bid — reassuring but it does not replace the lost takeover premium. Read More.

The board has issued statements that the company remains confident in its strategy and outlook despite the aborted bid — reassuring but it does not replace the lost takeover premium. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broker notes and market commentary are circulating (coverage includes Pinewood in broker tips), which can affect short‑term flows but so far reflect mixed views post‑bid. Read More.

Broker notes and market commentary are circulating (coverage includes Pinewood in broker tips), which can affect short‑term flows but so far reflect mixed views post‑bid. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Apax Partners withdrew its ~£575m bid, citing a sharp re‑rating driven by AI‑related valuation concerns; loss of that takeover premium is the primary reason for the stock’s large decline. Read More.

Apax Partners withdrew its ~£575m bid, citing a sharp re‑rating driven by AI‑related valuation concerns; loss of that takeover premium is the primary reason for the stock’s large decline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wider AI sector volatility and investor fears about future earnings/valuations exacerbated selling pressure and scuppered the deal — analysts and press link the retreat to AI re‑rating. Read More.

About Pinewood Technologies Group

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

Please visit www.pendragonplc.com where Pendragon discloses additional information about the company, its business and its results of operations.

