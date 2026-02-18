Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.58 and last traded at $62.4810. 23,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 24,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.08.

Taiwan Fund Trading Down 0.9%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

Taiwan Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $6.2002 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,171.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Fund

Taiwan Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Fund by 40.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Fund by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,947,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter.

Taiwan Fund, Inc (NYSE:TWN) is a closed-end management investment company that offers U.S. investors direct exposure to the Taiwanese equity market. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued primarily by companies based in Taiwan. Its strategy provides access to one of Asia’s most dynamic markets, focusing on sectors such as technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, financial services and consumer goods.

The fund typically invests in common stocks of Taiwanese issuers traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, as well as equity-related instruments such as ADRs and foreign-listed securities of Taiwanese companies.

Featured Articles

