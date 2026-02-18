Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) Shares Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.58 and last traded at $62.4810. 23,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 24,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.08.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $6.2002 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,171.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.
Taiwan Fund Company Profile
Taiwan Fund, Inc (NYSE:TWN) is a closed-end management investment company that offers U.S. investors direct exposure to the Taiwanese equity market. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued primarily by companies based in Taiwan. Its strategy provides access to one of Asia’s most dynamic markets, focusing on sectors such as technology, semiconductors, manufacturing, financial services and consumer goods.
The fund typically invests in common stocks of Taiwanese issuers traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, as well as equity-related instruments such as ADRs and foreign-listed securities of Taiwanese companies.
