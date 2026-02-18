Wall Street Zen Upgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Santander raised shares of SAP to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded SAP from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised SAP to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

SAP stock opened at $201.39 on Monday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $189.22 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SAP by 59.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,268 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 115,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after buying an additional 62,842 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

